Математики всего мира выступили в поддержку Александра Кузнецова

Сам Александр шутит, что почувствовал себя Томом Сойером, побывавшим на собственных похоронах. Обстоятельства своего задержания он называет самыми обычными, «взяли и отвели в автозак». По его словам, «было бы здорово переключить усилия [научного сообщества] на поддержку студентов матфака ВШЭ (ведь Илья Думанский получил 10 суток ареста, Алексей Пискунов — 15 суток, Александр Попкович — 10 суток). Им, в отличие от меня, присудили реальные сроки».

Ниже мы приводим оригиналы обращений от зарубежных коллег в поддержку Александра Кузнецова.

* * *

The detention of Alexander Kuznetsov provoked a vigorous protest from the entire world mathematical community. Here are just a few quotes.

«Alexander Kuznetsov is one of the very brightest mathematical minds of the planet and among the most talented people advancing the sciences in Russia. His ideas have greatly enriched modern mathematics, opening many important directions of its growth, and earning him great respect and recognition around the world. We always listen very carefully to his words, which are invariably full of deep knowledge and insight. Also, to us, he has always been a model of a citizen of his country, a loving and caring father of a large family, a wise colleague and friend. We call on the Russian society to listen to him and to create an environment where such people can peacefully express their opinions and be heard. We consider his detention an outrageous injustice and demand his immediate release», write Igor Krichever, Andrei Okounkov, and Stanislav Smirnov

«Alexander Kuznetsov is one of the world’s leading mathematicians. His deep ideas and theories have a big following across the globe, winning him international prizes. His continued presence in Moscow, despite lucrative offers from top academic institutions around the world, has been of huge benefit to Russian mathematics, helping develop the next generation of mathematicians. As Russia prepares to invite the world’s mathematicians to the prestigious International Congress of Mathematicians in Saint Petersburg in 2022, it seems scarcely believable that she would imprison one of her leading lights and gentlest citizens», write Richard Thomas and Rahul Pandharipande.

Kuznetsov works in algebraic geometry, one of the most important areas of mathematics, in which he is famous, in particular, for his development and applications of derived categories techniques. Prominent international experts in this field, Arend Bayer, Tom Bridgeland, and Daniel Huybrechts, described Kuznetsov’s contribution as follows:

«In the field of derived categories, we know Alexander Kuznetsov for his beautiful and seminal scientific contributions that have shaped the field. But we also know him as a wonderful colleague, who shares his ideas and insights freely, and who has spent an enormous amount of time supporting junior researchers around the world with helpful suggestions, by answering their questions, commenting on their ideas or giving detailed feedback on their drafts. He is truly a model citizen of the research community.»

Leaders of the French school of algebraic geometry, Claire Voisin, Arnaud Beauville, and Olivier Debarre strongly second these comments. All of them demand the immediate release of Alexander Kuznetsov, and look forward to Kuznetsov’s upcoming scheduled presentation at the Paris-Nice algebraic geometry seminar.

Their peers from the Italian school of algebraic geometry, one of the oldest and most important in the world, were equally unambiguous in their assessment of the events.